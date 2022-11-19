Chia (XCH) Price Reaches $30.75 on Top Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Chia has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be bought for approximately $30.75 or 0.00184530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $174.91 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,687,981 coins and its circulating supply is 5,688,169 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

