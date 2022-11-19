Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Children’s Place Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 746,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

