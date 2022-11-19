China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
