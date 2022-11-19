China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGFGet Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.