Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

