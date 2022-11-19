Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% during the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 324,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.32.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

