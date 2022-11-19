Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.51-$3.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.88 billion-$54.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.11 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.86 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.79. 30,843,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,872,212. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

