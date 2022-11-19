CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CI&T Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of CINT opened at $6.69 on Friday. CI&T has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CI&T

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.