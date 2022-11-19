Citigroup Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $55.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.19.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DELL opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after purchasing an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 283,988 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,912 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

