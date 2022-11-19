Citigroup Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUYA. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. HUYA has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

