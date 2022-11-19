Citigroup Downgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Sell

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DGX. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.