Citigroup Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $38.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Equitable stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Equitable by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equitable by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

