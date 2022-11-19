Citigroup Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $84.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.08.
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $76.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,197,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 152,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
