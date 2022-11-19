Citigroup Trims SEA (NYSE:SE) Target Price to $97.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $129.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.27.

NYSE SE opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $317.30.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,509,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,939,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

