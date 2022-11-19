Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $17.85 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

