Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,538 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.40% of Insulet worth $363,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 13.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 41.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.53. 435,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.51.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

