Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 333.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $425,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 208.7% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 209.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $163.51.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.