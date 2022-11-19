Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $734.67 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 128,212 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $734,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD traded down $6.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.94. 2,402,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

