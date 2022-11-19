Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 467,113 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,113 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $650,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $177.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

