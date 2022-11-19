Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 72,848 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,541,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,848 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,124,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 226.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

