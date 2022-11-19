Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 393,807 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Tractor Supply worth $484,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $59,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.94.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

