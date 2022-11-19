Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,333,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,493,243 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $525,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $940,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,843,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

