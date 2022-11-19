ClearBridge Investments Ltd Buys 2,468,594 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,066,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468,594 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 8.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Enbridge worth $298,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after purchasing an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

ENB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

