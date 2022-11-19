ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $185.21 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161,824 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 5.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned about 0.25% of Crown Castle worth $185,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,865. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average is $163.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

