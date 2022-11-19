ClearBridge Investments Ltd Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 723,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,597,000. American Water Works makes up about 3.2% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $41,568,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after acquiring an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $146.71. 868,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

