ClearBridge Investments Ltd Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.0% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.43. 243,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,421. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

