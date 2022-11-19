ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

CTR stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,705.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,312 shares of company stock valued at $756,437.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.