CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

