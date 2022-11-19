CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,924. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

