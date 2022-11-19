Cobak Token (CBK) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00003185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cobak Token has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $36.64 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token launched on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,138,193 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

