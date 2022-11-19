Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 143 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.