Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires Shares of 11,000 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

RF opened at $22.49 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

