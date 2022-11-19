Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 59,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $16,384,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $123.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.