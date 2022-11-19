Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $305,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

