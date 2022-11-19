Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $592,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 220.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

