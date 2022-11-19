Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $161.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

