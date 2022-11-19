Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $250.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average of $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $289.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.