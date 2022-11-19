Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 260 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

Enbridge Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

