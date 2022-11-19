Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COIN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,445 shares of company stock worth $4,848,889. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

