Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,404 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.