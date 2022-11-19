Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,463,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,977,626 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.92% of Comcast worth $1,587,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,406,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,329,985,000 after purchasing an additional 977,894 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. 21,407,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,431,412. The company has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

