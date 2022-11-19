Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $34.50. 21,407,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,431,412. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

