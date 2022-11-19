Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.24

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.24 ($7.46) and traded as high as €8.09 ($8.34). Commerzbank shares last traded at €8.02 ($8.27), with a volume of 5,310,328 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.25) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.45) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.87) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.25.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

