Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Community Heritage Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

