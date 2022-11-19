Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) PT Raised to CHF 137 at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.71.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1231 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

