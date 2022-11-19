Comparing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% Telia Company AB (publ) 6.15% 6.08% 2.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Telia Company AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.72 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.66 Telia Company AB (publ) $10.30 billion 1.08 $1.36 billion $0.27 20.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

53.7% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KORE Group and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Telia Company AB (publ) 3 2 3 0 2.00

KORE Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.94, suggesting a potential upside of 196.58%. Telia Company AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $35.08, suggesting a potential upside of 542.49%. Given Telia Company AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telia Company AB (publ) is more favorable than KORE Group.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats KORE Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt Okarte, Telia Latvija, Cloudy, Tet, and Ezys brands for logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, building, and public sector industries. It has 18.1 million mobile subscriptions, 1.0 million fixed telephony subscriptions, 2.9 fixed million broadband subscriptions, and 3.4 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

