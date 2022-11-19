Compass Group (LON:CPG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,814.53

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,814.53 ($21.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,857.50 ($21.83). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,847.50 ($21.71), with a volume of 1,849,378 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($21.45) to GBX 1,940 ($22.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.50) to GBX 2,150 ($25.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,846.25 ($21.70).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,839.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,815.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £32.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,513.41.

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,935 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($56,844.89).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

