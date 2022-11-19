Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $918.59 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

