Conflux Price Down 5.2% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $61.25 million and $2.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,744.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00381750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00799650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00628631 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00233495 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02913849 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,323,308.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

