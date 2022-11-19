CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONMED Stock Up 0.5 %

CNMD stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CONMED Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.