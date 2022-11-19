CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CONMED Stock Up 0.5 %
CNMD stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.23 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.
