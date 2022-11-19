ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $128.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

